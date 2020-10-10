Woman charged with embezzling over $200,000 from Ontario Church

She had been active in the Living World Assembly of God Church for years and had worked for the Church for years.



In the fall of 2019 she was terminated from her duties with the Church for unrelated issues.



On Tuesday (10/6) Katherine A. Catalano, age 61, of 4662 Fish Farm Road in the Town of Sodus was arrested by State Police Investigators out of Williamson. After an extensive investigation of seven years of Church bank statements, Catalano was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree for the theft of a large amount of money. Grand Larceny in the Second Degree is value of over $50,000, but the Times has learned the Church loss is approximately $221,544.65.



Neither the State Police, or Church will confirm the total loss and calls to the Church have gone unanswered.



The missing funds, for the most part, were taken in small increments, with a few larger amounts also taken.



Catalano was in a position with the Church where she had authorization and authority to access Church funds.



Catalano was taken to centralized arraignment and released for a preliminary appearance in Ontario Town Court on November 10 at 9 a.m. Due the felony charge the case will be transferred to County Court.



The Living World Assembly of God Church was contacted for comment, but did not return calls.