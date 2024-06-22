Woman faces felony charges in theft from Walworth man

A Rochester woman, contracted through the Cleaning Authority Company out of Penfield was arrested on Tuesday (6/18) at 7:40 a.m. after an investigation by a Williamson State Police Investigator.

Shanque K. Collins, age 32, of 89 Filmore Street in Rochester allegedly stole the number of the Woodland Circle resident after working as a house cleaner.

The victim noticed purchases on his debit/credit card as far back as July of 2023 and contacted State Police on April 4th of this year.

Collins was charged with Felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree with over $1000 in purchases: Felony Identification Theft in the First Degree-Assume the Identity of Another to Defraud and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification in the Third Degree.

She was take to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in Walworth Town Court. The case is expected to be transferred to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury review.