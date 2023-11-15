Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 15th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Woman hired to aid recovering man faces charges of possession of stolen checks, forgery

by WayneTimes.com
November 15, 2023

State Police Investigators out of Lyons received a report on August 24  concerning a Village of Clyde man, laid up due to surgery, who hired a woman to help around his residence.

It was discovered the woman and several co-defendants stole some of the man’s checks, forged and cashed them at area banks.

Trisha L. Clarke, age 48, of  Yautzy Road in Gorham, NY, was arrested on Saturday (11/4) at 8:32 p.m. for Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and Felony Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. 

She was also charged in Ontario County for cashing one of the stolen checks at the Reliant Bank in Canandaigua and is wanted on a warrant out of Webster for cashing another check at the Reliant Bank there.

In total, Clarke cashed forged checks for a total of $505.

On Wednesday (11/8) co-defendant David A. Byington, age 55, of the Huntley Road trailer park in the Town of Marion was also charged with Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and Felony Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. 

He cashed a total of five of the stolen checks at Reliant locations in Macedon, Newark and Sodus in the amounts of $405, $500, $493, $493 and $800 for a total of $2691.

Byington was taken to the Wayne County Jail and released on appearance tickets for the three separate jurisdictions.

State Police estimate that Clarke,  and Byington, along with two other co-defendants, still to be arrested, stole between $6-$7 thousand dollars from the Clyde man’s checking account.

The Village of Clyde Police Department aided the State Police in the case.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Paul, Jr., Staff Sergeant Robert J. 

WOLCOTT: Robert J. Paul, Jr., age 27, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 30, 2023, in Mountain Home, Idaho.  Robert was a United States Air Force Staff Sergeant, for the 366th Maintenance Squadron, in Mountain Home, Idaho There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of Roberts’ life will be held Saturday, December […]

Read More
Chapple, Richard William

RALEIGH: Mr. Richard William Chapple, 87, husband of Peggy Sue Spargo Chapple, died November 3, 2023. at his residence.  Mr. Chapple was born February 18, 1936 in Wayne County, New York, to the late Mary S. Stevens and George William Chapple.  In addition to his wife, Mr. Chapple is survived by his children, Daniel William […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square