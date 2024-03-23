Powered by Dark Sky
March 23, 2024
×
Woman indicted for falsifying records and diverting drugs from patients at nursing home

by WayneTimes.com
March 23, 2024

State Police out of Lyons reported the arrest on Friday (3/15) at 10:07 a.m. of a Superior Court Warrant/Wayne County Grand Jury Indictment of Antia L. Walker, age 34, of 137 Moxon Drive in Rochester.

Walker was charged with four counts of Felony Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

It is alleged that while employed at the Demay Living Center,  attached to the Newark Wayne Hospital and part of the Rochester General Hospital system, Walker, a contract agency nurse, diverted medications from residents at the nursing home.

According to the indictment, Walker   initially, on or about August 28, 2023, falsified the paperwork and diverted oxycodone from patients at Demay, repeating the diversion several more times on August 29.

Upon discovery, Walker was immediately terminated. The investigation was headed by the NYS Department of Health and turned over to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for indictment.

Walker was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in County Court on the charges.

