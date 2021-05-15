Would the real Amber Shove please stand up?

Amber Lynn Shove

Amber Lynn Shove, age 33, of 829 Church Street in Newark, is a severe drug addict. She has racked up numerous charges in the past and continues to live on the edge of death.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (5/8) at 8:43 p.m. of a Town of Lyons man and a Town of Rose Woman following a Suspicious Condition complaint in the Town of Marion.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General Store in the Town of Marion for a couple slumped over in their vehicle while in the parking lot of the store.

Not only is Shove becoming known for extensive drug abuse, but her second claim to fame is giving police a false identity.

At Saturday’s arrest at the Dollar General Store in the Town of Marion she became Nichole M. DivelBliss-Bowman, age 35, of Rose. Along with Michael C. Cline, age 41 of Lyons both were slumped over in a vehicle upon deputies’ arrival. Deputies observed hypodermic needles in the vehicle and initiated a search where a small amount of narcotics and paraphernalia was located.

Michael C. Cline

Shove was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree-Heroin and Possession of Hypodermic Instruments.

Cline was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminally using Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

Not all police were familiar with Shove’s talent for giving false identities, but by Wednesday (5/12) the Sheriff’s Office charged Shove with Criminal Impersonation 2nd, Identity Theft 3rd, and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Also on Wednesday, Newark Village Police charged Shove on two warrants for Failure to Appear in Newark Court on original charges of Petit Larceny and False Impersonation.

Then, the flood gates opened wide. Newark Village Police also arrested Amber on Wednesday, giving an address of 829 Church Street in Newark, on two warrants for Failure to Appear on original charges of Petit Larceny and False Impersonation. She was remanded back to jail, pending an appearance in Newark Village Court.

Unfortunately Amber’s past again caught up with her after she was arrested by State Troopers out of Lyons. Seems Amber was taken to the hospital on April 19 for another overdose after being found passed out in a vehicle on Warncke Road in Lyons.

While being treated for that incident, Amber used her sister’s name, date of birth and address. That incident came to light after her sister received some significant medical bills.

Amber, still being held in jail, was charged on Thursday (5/13) night with Felony Forgery in the Second Degree; Felony Perjury in the Second Degree; Felony Offering a False Instrument for Filing and Misdemeanor Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

In the overdose cases police used the revival drug Narcan (naloxone) on Shove, for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose, to save her life.

Shove is currently being held in jail pending court actions.