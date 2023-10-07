Yes… Hooligans is coming soon

Taking over and renovating a previous restaurant take time...

Just ask the people in Macedon who are happy and overly anxious for the new Hooligan’s Eastside Grill to open its doors on Route 31. (1011 Pittsford Palmyra Road).

The building was purchased last December by a group of investors after lying vacant and unkempt since Empire Bar and Grill closed several years ago. The building, around since it was known as Turkey Town back in the 70s, has seen many owners.

With overgrown bushes and a building and parking lot in distress, the new owners have taken slightly longer than their original estimate of Spring 2023 for reopening. They want to get it right and make it perfect.

One of the partners, Jonathan Oliva stated that he is really pleased with the new parking lot, the exterior upgrades, the new landscaping, outdoor seating area, and especially the restaurant interior.

The new eatery will follow the sports bar set-up/menu with a more open interior, mirroring the Webster Hooligan’s East Grill. There are 32 beers on tap, and 40 TVs to encourage eating out while not missing your favorite game. Partners, Jonathan Oliva, Tony Derosa, and Mike Tasceone, have added a volleyball court and cornhole area and will encourage leagues to play. The outdoor seating area is enlarged and updated.

“The Town of Macedon, especially Town Supervisor Kim Leonard and Scott Allen, Code Enforcement Officer have been a great pleasure to work with, and the town has been so welcoming.

The plan is to hold a Grand Opening celebration with dignitaries, after a soft opening. Their goal is to be open to the public in mid-November. Oliva says - it will definitely be worth the wait.