Your pet just died...What do you do?

Pets have become family members in many homes, so the loss of a dog, cat, or other animal can be devastating.

In the old days, a family pet often found his/her way to a burial on the family farm, but with modern times urban/suburban living, many municipal laws ban the process.

Unfortunately, too many pets found their way into a garbage bag and landfill, with pet owners not knowing practical options.

In addition, owners often want to honor a pet’s contribution to family life, leading to the creation of both pet cemeteries and personal cremation services.

Whether the death is through euthanasia due to suffering, or declining heath, or a sudden unexpected loss, pet owners are simply unsure how to deal with their pets’ body.

Currently, there are no pet cemeteries in Wayne County, but both mass cremation, or personalized individual cremation are available following the death of a family pet.

Veterinarian offices/hospitals offer both services following chosen euthanasia, or natural death. The average cost of having the vet’s office ‘dispose’ of a pet’s body is as low as $70.20, for an animal weighing 3 to 35 pounds, and for pets 36 to 200 pounds $113.40. Prices do not including the cost of euthanasia, if necessary.

Veterinarian offices also offer services with more personalized service, with pet cremation and urn products available for the ashes.

Another option now available isa for the pet owner to bring the deceassed pet directly to any of the pet cremation services, where the animal can be cremated and families can choose from an urn or designer box, jewelry, personalized paw prints and inscription as options. Costs vary by type of cremation and animal weight.

Locally, there are several pet cremation services throughout the Greater Rochester area.

In Wayne County, Mike Harrison, once a successful ‘human’ funeral director for over 25 years, decided to apply his experience and background exclusively to family pets. This led to the opening of Pet Passages, in 2017 with a Wayne County location at 348 Route 104 in the Town of Ontario.

Offering an “Open door policy”, the 24/7 Pet Passages, offers personalized funeral services and consultation with:

• Simple private gatherings

• Formal memorial services

• Private viewing & good-byes

• Simple family good-byes

They can be reached at rochester.ny.petpassages.com, or by calling 585 265-9933.

Rick Harris, from Harris Funeral Home founded Pets at Peace in 2009, after he lost a family pet, offering the same level of care and compassion that had been given to human families since 1946.

“We are also the only Pet Cremation Provider that has a professional license in Death, Dying and Grief. Because we are Licensed Funeral Directors, our training consists of the correct way of handling the death and performing the cremation.”

According to spokesperson Courtney Trawitz, Pets at Peace, through their 20 local affiliations with veterinarian services, will even come to your home and pick up the deceased animal at no extra charge. A ‘Rainbow Room’ is available for grieving family.

Pets at Peace offers a ‘Pre-Planning Portal’ where pet owners can select the cremation type that is most appropriate for their pet and also allows them to choose an urn, memorial option, and additional keepsake of your loved one. You also have the option to pre-pay for your selections.

They can be reached online at petsatpeace.harrisfuneralhome.com, or by calling 585 544-2041.