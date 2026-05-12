Notice of Special Meeting of the qualified voters of Sodus Central School District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of the qualified voters of the Sodus Central School District shall be held in the District Office, 6375 Robinson Road in said District, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, between the hours of 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M. The following propositions will be submitted for voter approval at said meeting:

PROPOSITION #1

Shall the following resolution be adopted to wit:

Resolved that the Board of Education of the Sodus Central School District is hereby authorized to undertake certain capital improvements consisting of construction and reconstruction of existing school buildings and facilities, and various site, electrical, and plumbing improvements, including, without limitation, milling of the bus parking lot, and the acquisition of certain original furnishings, equipment, and apparatus and other incidental improvements required in connection therewith for such construction and school use, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $39,380,000; and to expend up to $2,480,000 of available current funds for such costs, and that the balance of the costs, or so much thereof as may be necessary, shall be raised by the levy of a tax to be collected in annual installments, with such tax to be offset by state aid available therefor; and, in anticipation of such tax, debt obligations of the school district as may be necessary not to exceed $36,900,000 shall be issued.

PROPOSITION #2

If Proposition #1 is approved, shall the following resolution be adopted to wit:

Resolved that the Board of Education of the Sodus Central School District is hereby authorized to undertake certain additional capital improvements consisting of site drainage and athletic field improvements, including, without limitation, soccer field synthetic turf and tennis court resurfacing and the acquisition of certain original furnishings, equipment, and apparatus and other incidental improvements required in connection therewith for such construction and school use, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $2,820,000; and that the costs, or so much thereof as may be necessary, shall be raised by the levy of a tax to be collected in annual installments, with such tax to be offset by state aid available therefor; and, in anticipation of such tax, debt obligations of the school district as may be necessary not to exceed such estimated maximum aggregate cost shall be issued.

The School District, acting as lead agency to the extent necessary, if any, for this purpose under the State Environmental Quality Review Act and the applicable regulations promulgated thereunder (“SEQRA”), has completed its environmental review and, on April 9, 2026, has duly determined and found the purpose to be a type II action under SEQRA which will not have a significant impact on the environment and is not subject to any further environmental review under SEQRA.

AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that qualified military voters may apply for a military ballot by requesting an application from the District Clerk at (315) 483-5201 or RMoline@soduscsd.org. For a military voter to be issued a military ballot, the District Clerk must have received a valid ballot application no later than 5:00 PM on May 28, 2026. In a request for a military ballot application or ballot, the military voter may indicate their preference for receiving the application or ballot by mail, facsimile transmission or email.

AND NOTICE IS GIVEN, that applications for early mail and absentee ballots shall be obtainable during school business hours from the District Clerk; completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote and election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote and election if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Early mail and absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 PM on June 23, 2026.

A list of persons to whom early mail, absentee and military ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk on and after June 9, 2026, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM on weekdays prior to the Election; and on June 23, 2026, the day set for the Election, said list will be posted at the polling place.

DATED: May 8, 2026

Sodus, New York

Regina Moline, District Clerk

Sodus Central School District • New York