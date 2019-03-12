Furber, Jacqueline J.

HURON: Age 83, of Huron NY left this life on March 10, 2019. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born to Arthur and Avis Stell of Sodus NY on November 26, 1935. Jackie grew up on Carlton Street and graduated from Sodus High School. After working for New York Telephone in Newark NY for four years, Jackie married Sheldon N. Furber of Huron NY in 1958. There, Jackie and Sheldon raised two boys, Brett and Brandon on the family owned and operated fruit farm. Jackie played an active part in the farm business where she assumed the role of office manager handling all aspects of business activity including payroll, bill payment and financial management, and compliance with government regulatory agencies. Jackie was also known for being caring of and respected by the many employees of the farm throughout the years, and well-liked and respected by the many neighboring farm families. Jackie was an outspoken farm advocate, particularly in the 1970's, working with Women for the Survival of Agriculture to fight for fair pricing of agricultural commodities, and revision of tax laws affecting New York farmers. In that role Jackie wrote and presented testimony before both the NY State Assembly and US Congress to influence farm bills and farm tax legislation. Jackie was also known for organizing and leading the famous 'applesauce war' picket strike of Motts Apple Products in Williamson NY in 1972; organizing growers to cease delivery of apples in order to obtain fair pricing, and shutting down the factory for days. Jackie loved socializing with friends, reading, knitting, tending her large vegetable garden, maintaining her lawn and landscaping, and loved the several Irish Setters the family had as pets over the course of several decades. Jackie was an active member of the United Third Methodist Church in Sodus, NY, until age hindered her ability to regularly attend services. Jackie leaves behind her husband Sheldon, sons Brett and Brandon w/daughter-in-law Jana, grandson Brennan, brother Michael Stell, sister Christine Brightman, and several nephews and nieces. Jackie was predeceased by brother Timothy Stell. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St. in Sodus NY. Meeting with the family over light deserts and refreshments to follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Third Methodist Church in Sodus, NY in Jackie's name.