Mirch, Donald R. Sr.

ROSE: Passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 6, 2019. Dan was born April 24, 1953 in Rochester, a son to late LaVerne and Mary Shemps Mirch. He loved the young generation, mow lawn, woodworking and taking care of his family. Predeceased by son, Richard Mirch, Sr., and sister, Linda Zonneville. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Aprill Moody, Daniel, Jr., and Richard, Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sister-in-law, Sherry Conner; brother-in-law, David N. Conner, Jr.; niece/daughter, Rebecca Conner; many nieces, nephews, loving cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday (Sept. 14) 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St. North Rose. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com