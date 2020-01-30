WALWORTH: On Monday evening, January 27, 2020, Norma passed away and entered the kingdom of heaven at the age of 85. Norma was born on August 8, 1934, in Rhode Island where she would spend the years of her youth, to the late Wilfred and Helen “Walsh” Gentes. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene Thomas, and youngest daughter, Linda A. Van Derveer. Norma is survived by her children; Diane Snow, Jeanne (Mike) Steffler, Raymond (Michelle) Burke and Joanne Meyer; grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Norma took great pride in her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed reminiscing about the good ole’ days spent with her family. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10AM until noon at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A celebration of life service will be follow visitation at noon. Interment will be in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Norma to the Walworth Fire Department.