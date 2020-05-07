WOLCOTT: Donald Reid Shaffer, 71, of Wolcott died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Donald was born in Lyons on November 29, 1948 son of Reid and Dorothy Husner Shaffer. He served in the Marines and was loved by his many friends. He is survived by his sisters Patti Shaffer-Chapman and Debra Horn of Wolcott; brother Daniel (Putz) Shaffer of Savannah; sister in law Tamie Deary of Savannah, several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com