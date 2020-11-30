Bond, Althea May (Wideman)

Mountain Home, Arkansas: Age 88 passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. She was born December 29, 1931 and was the beloved wife of the late Charles I. Bond. She grew up in Alton, New York, the daughter of the late Darwin and Ethel Wideman. She attended Sodus High School. Althea owned and operated the Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Bull Shoals, Arkansas until the early 1980’s. She enjoyed painting and was an avid member of the Mountain home Art Club. She looked forward to meeting her friends at the local diner as well as doing the jumble and cryptogram puzzles every morning. She was warm, welcoming, a great listener and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her loving sons, Charles J. Bond of Palmyra, NY and Mark A. Bond of Mountain Home, AR; cherished grandson, Stephen C. Bond, wife Molly E. Bond (Jaques); sisters, Robin Harris, Lois Ingham and Phyllis Frey along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her; father, Darwin Wideman, mother, Ethel Wideman. A Family Graveside Service will be December 2, 2020, at Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. In lieu of donations, we ask you to support your local small family businesses. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.