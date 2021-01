NEWARK/PALMYRA: Mary F. LaBelle 79, died December 27, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. A graveside service was held on December 31, 2020 at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Palmyra NY. She was born December 25, 1941 to Frances LaBelle and Pauline Verbridge. She worked at Garlock in Sodus, NY. She is survived by two sons Scott LaBelle and Greg (Kristan) Livingston; grandson Jason (Danille); brother James; great grandchildren Sophia and Brook. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY.