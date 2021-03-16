Powered by Dark Sky
March 16th 2021, Tuesday
Goodwin, Betsy J.

by WayneTimes.com
March 16, 2021

MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the age of 65. Please join the family for Betsy’s funeral at 11am on Saturday, March 20 at Western presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Covid protocols must be followed. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Dollars for Scholars Pal-Mac Chapter, Eric Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Family Promise of Wayne County, 3 Holley St., Lyons NY 14489.

     Betsy was born on August 3, 1955 in Canandaigua, NY the daughter of Floyd and Geraldine Horihan Bavis. She was married to Terry Goodwin on May 17, 1980 in Western presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Betsy had served on many church committees and was a member of the Canaltown Nursery School Board. She was a volunteer for Family Promise of Wayne County and a past president of American Legion Unit 120 Auxillary. Betsy is predeceased by her parents Floyd and Geraldine Bavis and her son Eric Goodwin. She is survived by her husband Terry Goodwin; son Brian (Cameron Cochran) Goodwin; sisters Kathleen (Herb) Bavis Kane, Jaqalyn (John) Condie and Bonnie Olson; brothers Thomas (Ann) and Gary (Mela Barefoot) Bavis; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

