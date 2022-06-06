Westbrook Jr., Harold W.

ALTON: Age 84, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Greenwood, NY, son of the late Harold W. Westbrook Sr., and Gladys Cole Westbrook. Prior to retirement he was employed at Xerox. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his three kids and all of his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Tuttle Westbrook, sister, Joyce Incole.

Survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hammer, sons, Terry Westbrook, and Kevin (Kelly) Westbrook, sister, Joanne Taylor, grandchildren, Travis (Leora) Westbrook, Tanya Westbrook, Cody (Kaela) Westbrook, and Luke (Haley) Westbrook, and 1 great grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.