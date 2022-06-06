Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 6th 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

by WayneTimes.com
June 6, 2022

Westbrook Jr., Harold W. 

ALTON: Age 84, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Greenwood, NY, son of the late Harold W. Westbrook Sr., and Gladys Cole Westbrook. Prior to retirement he was employed at Xerox. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his three kids and all of his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Tuttle Westbrook, sister, Joyce Incole.

Survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hammer, sons, Terry Westbrook, and Kevin (Kelly) Westbrook, sister, Joanne Taylor, grandchildren, Travis (Leora) Westbrook, Tanya Westbrook, Cody (Kaela) Westbrook, and Luke (Haley) Westbrook, and 1 great grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Westbrook Jr., Harold W.  ALTON: Age 84, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Greenwood, NY, son of the late Harold W. Westbrook Sr., and Gladys Cole Westbrook. Prior to retirement he was employed at Xerox. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his three kids and all of his […]

Read More
Celso, Gladys M.

 NEWARK:Gladys M. Celso, age 79, died Thursday (June 2, 2022) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Funeral services will be private with burial in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14513. Gladys was born on April 23. 1943 in […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square