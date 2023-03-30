Caraballo, Alexandra "Ali" Marie (McDonald)

SODUS: age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Ali was born on April 29, 1986 at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus. She is the daughter of Michael and Shelly (DeSain) McDonald. She was a 2004 graduate of Sodus Central High School

For the past 7 years she has worked at Ma and Pa’s Bulk store in Alton, where she will be truly missed by her many "regulars" as she fondly called them.

Ali loved spending time with her family, relaxing by the fire at camp, cooking up new recipes with Joey and Cam, shopping and lunch with Mama, and everything "Friends" (the TV series).

Ali is survived by her loving husband Joseph of 17 years and her son Cameron Michael, the most precious love of her life. Also her parents Mike and Shelly, her brother Michael DeSain, her mother -in- law Rebecca Clark and Lucy (LuLu) her little furry shadow.She will also be greatly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Ali was predeceased in death by her son Oliver Reese Caraballo, born and died on December 4, 2016. We draw comfort knowing that now she can finally hold and kiss her Oliver forever.

Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of Life at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus located at 6181, Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY on Thursday April 6 at 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a college fund for Cameron. Please make checks payable to Cameron Caraballo, mailed to Bible Baptist Church of Sodus, 6181 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551.