Sprague, Mary Sapienza

Formerly MACDEDON: Age 92, passed away on March 4, 2023, in Virginia.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Javier) Zavaleta. Her grandchildren are Ellen (Daniel) Attard, Stephen (Alexandra) Zavaleta and Lauren (Ryan Cleary) Zavaleta; great-grandchildren are, William age 6, Caroline age 4, and Charlotte age 2. She had 7 brothers and a sister, all dear to her, and is survived by the youngest, Guy (Judy) Sapienza. She has many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband “Bud” (Howard) and son Paul Sprague.

Mary grew up in Macedon, NY. She became a dental hygienist at Eastman Dental Dispensary in Rochester, NY. She and Bud married in 1952. Their son, Paul, had cystic fibrosis and was a focus of her care for his 8 years until 1962, including founding an organization to fund research of the disease.

She held a variety of part time jobs during Mary Ellen’s school years; she was in demand for her people skills and fast typing. Mary managed the office at Holy Rosary parish rectory for many years and was indistinguishable from Our Blessed Mother - or I thought that’s what it meant when Bishop McCafferty gave her the marble statue that she treasured to the end of her life.

An interesting job she held before retirement was in the Irondequoit Schools in the Primary Mental Health Project. She was a joiner of clubs; she liked the fun and the talk along with her connections to church, creativity or competition.

She knitted, maintained a garden, sewed costumes for high school plays and she won every darn game she ever played. Every one. Oops- she was on TV on the Password game show and did not win. But she won at life!

In later years, Mary spent time refining her considerable crafting skill with the Eggers Club. Eggers are people who use tiny or giant actual eggs and create lacy cut, hinged and jeweled masterpieces.

She and Bud were mighty interested in the grandchildren, making the long trek from NY to VA every six weeks for years until finally moving here. The kids remember her crafts and garden projects with them and trips to pick fruit/make jam in season. Grandpa “Bud”, always in a supporting role, would sweep the floor and wash the dishes and eat the jam.

Mary was at her happiest visiting her mother, her sister Helen or among as many Sapienzas as could be gathered anywhere. She loved groups of people and made herself at home wherever she went. So many people remember her and she will be missed.

Services and interment were held privately in Palmyra, NY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Mary to the following charitable organizations that were significant to her life; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association and Trinity Missions.