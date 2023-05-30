Davis, Diane M.

ONTARIO: A beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Predeceased by her loving parents, Harry & Ida Aceto and her beautiful sister, Theresa.

Diane is survived by her best friend and adoring husband of nearly 55 years, Joseph J. Davis. Their son’s, Joseph (Wendy Frost), Eric (Tina), Matthew (Kimberlee) and Joshua (Maria). Their grandchildren, Joseph, Anna, Jacob, Eric Jr., Allyssa, Mason and Madelyn.

She also leaves behind her brothers, Harry (Susan Austern), Eric (Diane Richards) and Robby (Rebecca) along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Diane was born on January 15, 1946. She was raised in a warm, loving and musical family in Rochester NY where she attended Our Lady of Good Council Grammar School and St. Agnes High School. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Therapy from Nazareth College.

On May 30, 1968, Diane married the love of her life. She and Joe bought a large farm house in Ontario NY where they raised four wonderful sons who she was so very proud of. Over the years, the boys each married and gave her the daughters she always wanted and the grandchildren she prayed for. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family. They lit up her world!

Diane was so much more than a wife and mom. She was blessed with many gifts which she loved to share with others. Diane was an amazing artist and enjoyed pottery, puppetry, sewing and painting. She loved music, singing, teaching, reading and writing.

She was a case worker for the Wayne County Department of Social Services where she helped many children find their forever families through adoption. She also assisted troubled children in the most difficult of circumstances.

Diane was a blessing to so many. She was always kind, always loving, very generous in word and deed, ever patient and the most gentle soul. She will be missed by so many!

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, June 1 from 4-7pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Graveside service on Friday, June 2 at 11am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Avenue, Rochester, NY 14612.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mary Cariola Center, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14620 or marycariola.org.