Johnson, Dolores H.

SODUS POINT: Dolores Margaret (Himes) Johnson, 89, loving mother, grandmother, and Gigi, passed away peacefully at the Friendly Home on September 18, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband Danny, her parents Leon and Isabell Himes and older brother Richard.

Dolores was born in Sodus, NY where she lived her entire life, first in town and later on a beautiful apple farm. She also enjoyed winters in Clearwater, Fla., but summers in Sodus Point were her ultimate favorite. She loved “her Sodus bay.”

Dolores was a graduate of Sodus Central and Brockport College. She married Daniel Johnson and enjoyed many fun and crazy years raising three children on the Johnson Fruit Farm. She was also a beloved kindergarten teacher in Sodus for over 30 years positively impacting many little lives forever. She ran a great taxi service to sporting events and school functions as well as a nursery school shuttle too. She helped to supervise neighborhood swim time, the sandbox, ball games and more but could only give rides to emergency rooms if the blood was covered up. It was a wonderful life and never a dull moment!

Dolores had a passion for giving to others. She was a wonderful friend always wanting to help. She loved sewing and spent countless hours at the sewing machine mainly making things to give away. She filled all of our houses with her beautiful quilts. She was also recognized by the VA Hospital in Florida for donating over 1,400 lap quilts and hundreds of walker bags, she also made blankets for Quilts for Kids at Albany Medical and donated several to the Pines of Peace Fundraising Auctions as well as many other organizations. She could also knit and made baby sweaters for so many babies as well as mittens and hats galore. Dolores loved to stay busy and share her talent! She was still mending clothes and sewing patchwork into shawls even during her final months at The Friendly Home where she became well loved.

However, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family and friends. Together they liked to travel (Dolores went on some great trips), play games, shop, attend plays and concerts, garage sale, picnic, and just go, go, go! We thought of putting a tracker on her to keep up with her escapades but figured it would cause a system overload and shut down! Dolores will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her three children, Cindy (Mark) Herb, Karen (Bruce) Toor, and Scott (MyLinh) Johnson. Also brother Gary (Elaine) Himes, fellow golden girl sister- in-laws Dort Johnson, Midge Johnson, and Ginny DeFisher.Grandchildren Katie (Miguel) Torres, Michael (Stephanie) Herb, Adam Toor, Matthew (Nichole) Toor, Caleb (Holly) Toor, Kayla (Ethan) Keisinger, and Daniel Johnson II. She was a loving Gigi to Lexi, Hailey, Chase, Sadie, Tessa, Lilly and Wyatt. She is also survived by many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends both old and new. Dolores was generous, humble, and kind…please try to pass that on and we will too! Try to help others and make her proud.

A celebration of life will be held at The Heights at Sodus Bay Golf Club, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point, NY 14555 on Sunday, October 1st from 11-2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to either The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519 or to a charity of your choice.