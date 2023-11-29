DeWispelaere-Rickard, Joyce Ann

DUNNELLON,FL/MARION,NY; Joyce Ann DeWispelaere-Rickard passed away gracefully on November 25, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born on August 18, 1940 to Isaac and Nellie DeWispelaere in Newark, NY, their fourth child.

Joyce was a courageous person, not letting being disabled in her later years, get her down. She had a positive attitude...the attitude that never quit. Always joyful even while battling with health problems. She loved her iPad. It was her window into her families and friends’ lives. It meant the world to her that she was able to do that. She especially loved keeping up with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she wasn’t online, she was reading or watching TV.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband Tom, who took care of her. Daughter Corinne and Steve Sergeant, daughter Elaine Boss-Schoonerman and son David and Trish Boss, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, brother Isaac and Nan DeWispelaere Jr., many special nieces and nephews and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Nellie DeWispelaere, brother Earl DeWispelaere, and sister Nancy Nier.

Joyce will be missed deeply by family and friends. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Our hearts are broken but we all know she’s in a better place, free of pain and suffering.

A memorial will be planned for Summer 2024 in Marion, NY.