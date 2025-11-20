Times of Wayne County

NEWARK: Mark S. Shultz, 66, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2025. Born on March 28, 1959, to John and June (Fisher) Shultz, Mark was employed for many years at Fold-Pak until becoming disabled.

Mark had an adventurous spirit that shaped his life. He once took part in ski jumping at the Lake Placid Olympic training facility, and he had a love of motorcycles—racing flat track and cherishing the many trips he took with his grandfather, with friends, and on his own. He enjoyed the simple things in life and found great peace in the outdoors. Despite the challenges he faced, Mark was known for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help anyone in need.

Mark was predeceased by his father, John Shultz, and his sister, Linda Shultz. He is survived by his mother, June Shultz; his brother, Paul (Amy) Shultz; his sister, Cheryl Johnston; nephews, Zac Swinney and Nick Johnston; and niece, Sarah Johnston.

The family invites friends and loved ones to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 30th, from 2:00–4:00 PM at the Fairville Fire Hall.

In Mark’s honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairville Fire Department.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.