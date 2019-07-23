Obituaries
Abbott, Alex
NEWARK: Alex Abbott, 50 passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Auburn, NY. Alex was born the son of Robert and Carolyn (Bauernfeind) Abbott on Tuesday, January 21, 1969 in Buffalo, NY. He attended Red Creek High School graduating in the class of 1987. As a machinist, Alex worked for RDS Specialties, Inc, in Webster for over 20 years. Alex had a radiant smile that showed his love for people and animals alike. He enjoyed playing his guitar, golf and fishing. Above all, Alex loved spending time with family and friends and especially his two granddaughters. Alex will be remembered by his wife, Deborah (Jardin) Abbott; parents Richard and Carolyn Rank; daughters Jessica VanFleet and her significant other Cruz Johnson and Christine VanFleet and her significant other Kyle Goldthwait; granddaughters Sophia and Layla. Family will greet friends Friday, (July 26) from 4 to 7 PM at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Services will be held at convenience of the family. In memory of Alex, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Continue Reading
Latest News
Community3 days ago
SBJA adds environmental awareness to Summer Programs
Despite the high water, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association (SBJSA) in Sodus Point opened its summer camp season on schedule...
Local Sports3 days ago
This Week in Local Sports
State & Nation3 days ago
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21
By David Klepper Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries1 hour ago
Quinones, Adrian V. ( Popi)
LYONS: Died Friday July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico, February 1,...
Obituaries1 hour ago
Abbott, Alex
NEWARK: Alex Abbott, 50 passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Auburn, NY. Alex was born the son...
Obituaries6 hours ago
Potter, Beverly
NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Potter, 90, died on Sunday (July 21, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital. Beverly was born on...