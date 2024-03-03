Abbott, Edgar D. 

SAVANNAH: Edgar Abbott, 81, passed away Sunday morning, February 25, 2024 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 PM in the Butler-Savannah Cemetery.

Ed was born on May 12, 1942 in Savannah the son of the late Shannon E and Pearl (Halstead) Abbott. He was a graduate of Savannah High School. He retired from Xerox as a Stationary Engineer. He supported the area churches by volunteering, enjoyed playing his accordion and volunteering at Food link.

He is survived by his son David (Amanda) Abbott; his daughter Valerie (Mark) Edell; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; his brother-in-law’s Allen Sutterby and William Randolph; several sister-in-law’s and brother-in-law’s on his late wife’s side of the family.

He proceeded in death by his wife Darlene (Tobin) and five sisters Marie, Millie, Helen, Eleanor and Elizabeth “Tootie”.