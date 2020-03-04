Obituaries
Abbott, William E.
William E. Abbott “Bill” “Judge”
PALMYRA: Entered into heaven on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his daughters by his side at the age of 81. Predeceased by his wife Wally and grandson Peter. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (George) Hoflich and Terri (Carl) Sargent; grandchildren, Corey, Logan, Adriana, Stefanie; great grandson Landon; nieces, cousins and many friends. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Army, member and past commander of the James R Hickey Post 120 Palmyra American Legion. He has served his community as Palmyra Town Justice for over 50 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Tri-Star Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star Palmyra, Palmyra Moose Lodge 1420 and Palmyra Fire Auxillary. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, baking delicious desserts, hunting, fishing, his Harley, and recently driving his BMW convertible. With a quick wit and a sharp tongue, Bill enjoyed life fighting ‘till the end. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 E. Jackson St. Palmyra, NY. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 PM at the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main St., Palmyra, NY. Interment immediately following the service at the Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the James R Hickey Post 120 Palmyra American Legion would be appreciated. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
