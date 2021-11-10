Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 10th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Abrams, June

by WayneTimes.com
November 10, 2021

WALWORTH/WILLIAMSON: Age 93, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.  Predeceased by husband Elwood “Bud” Abrams; twin brother James Wheaton; sisters Doryce Ippolito, Patricia and Elizabeth Wheaton.  Survived by her children Richard Abrams, William (Marcie) Abrams, Mary Abrams and Carol (John) Fitzgerald; grandchildren Jonathan Abrams, Ericka (Steve) DeVore, Rebecca (John) Handel, Thomas (Jody) Abrams, Emily (Mike) McMichael, Michael (Caitlin) Fitzgerald, Laura (Dan Frederes) Fitzgerald; great grandchildren Mercedes Chavez, Cami, John, Grace, and Sophie Handel, Maeve and Aubrey McMichael, Connor and Kinley Fitzgerald; extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 10AM until service time at noon at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in East Palmyra Cemetery.  Donations in memory of June may be directed to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Abrams, June

WALWORTH/WILLIAMSON: Age 93, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.  Predeceased by husband Elwood “Bud” Abrams; twin brother James Wheaton; sisters Doryce Ippolito, Patricia and Elizabeth Wheaton.  Survived by her children Richard Abrams, William (Marcie) Abrams, Mary Abrams and Carol (John) Fitzgerald; grandchildren Jonathan Abrams, Ericka (Steve) DeVore, Rebecca (John) Handel, Thomas (Jody) Abrams, Emily (Mike) McMichael, Michael […]

Read More
Bennett, Augusta “Jean”

MACEDON: Passed away Monday, November 8th, 2021, at the age of 89. Jean was born in Brother’s Valley Twp., PA, on March 10th, 1932, to the late Frank and Grace Eckman. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Paul; her sister, Carol Eckman; and sister-in-law, Dolores Eckman. She is survived by her brother, William Eckman; sister Nancy (Wendell) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square