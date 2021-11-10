Abrams, June

WALWORTH/WILLIAMSON: Age 93, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Predeceased by husband Elwood “Bud” Abrams; twin brother James Wheaton; sisters Doryce Ippolito, Patricia and Elizabeth Wheaton. Survived by her children Richard Abrams, William (Marcie) Abrams, Mary Abrams and Carol (John) Fitzgerald; grandchildren Jonathan Abrams, Ericka (Steve) DeVore, Rebecca (John) Handel, Thomas (Jody) Abrams, Emily (Mike) McMichael, Michael (Caitlin) Fitzgerald, Laura (Dan Frederes) Fitzgerald; great grandchildren Mercedes Chavez, Cami, John, Grace, and Sophie Handel, Maeve and Aubrey McMichael, Connor and Kinley Fitzgerald; extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 10AM until service time at noon at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in East Palmyra Cemetery. Donations in memory of June may be directed to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.