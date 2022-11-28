Ackerman, David V. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest on November 25, 2022 at age 78.

Predeceased by parents: Elmer and Lillian Limerick Ackerman; brother: Timothy M. Ackerman; in laws: Donald and Isabel Young.

David proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972. He was a well-known and respected teacher in the Newark Central Schools for 37 years. He was a passionate Dodger, Mets and Buffalo Bills fan.

David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia Young Ackerman; children: Jason R. Ackerman and Amy (Johnny Kemnitz) Ackerman; bonus daughter: Sarah (Brian Cole) Gannett and their children: Carly and Amelia; sister: Elizabeth (Donald) Barnes; brothers in law: Donald II (Carol) and Stanton Young; several nieces and nephews; special friend: Diane Van Lare; many extended family and friends.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in loving memory of David can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

