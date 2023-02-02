Ackerman, Marcia K.

NEWARK: Blazed a new trail, January 30, 2023 at age 79.

Predeceased by her parents: Donald and Isabel Young; mother-in-law: Lillian Ruth Ackerman, and husband of 57 years, David V. Ackerman.

Marcia graduated from Anderson University with a BA in Psychology and Masters in Education and taught special needs children before a long, successful career as a jeweler and artisan. In later life, she cherished her time on horseback, reading, and tending her garden. She was a proud, vocal advocate of peace, kindness, equality of all types, a woman’s right to choose, and firebrand liberalism. She was quick to provide a home in her heart for any person in need of love and cookies.

She is survived by children: Jason R. Ackerman and Amy (Johnny Kemnitz) Ackerman; bonus daughter: Sarah (Brian Cole) and their children, Carly and Amelia; brothers: Donald II (Carol) and Stanton Young; lifelong friend: Diane VanLare; sister in law: Elizabeth (Donald) Barnes; friend: Buddy; beloved cats: Harmony, Izzy, Spike, and Sesame and many dear extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience.

Donations in loving memory of Marcia can be made to Begin Again Horse Rescue (https://www.beginagainrescue.org) or Planned Parenthood (https://www.plannedparenthood.org).

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com