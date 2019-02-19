Obituaries
Adams, Bruce P.
NEWARK: Bruce P. Adams, Newark-passed away suddenly on February 14, 2019 in Englewood, Fl. Since his retirement from Wayne County Mental Health in 2007: he has been enjoying his love of golf and traveling around the country. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia and siblings; James (Mitzie) Adams, Don (Kathy) Adams, David (Nadene) Adams; inlaws- Ron (Helen) Ceravolo, Vincent (Sylvia) Ceravolo and Tim (Amanda) Ceravolo, mother in-law Bev (Don) Vanhoover and many Nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends. Services will be announced at a later date.
