Adams, Edward “Eddie” M.

WOLCOTT: Ed Adams, 53, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home.

Friends and family are invited to call, Friday, October 29, from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott.Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Ed was born December 10, 1967, in Sodus, the son of the late George R. and Bonnie L. (Young) Adams.He was a graduate of North Rose Wolcott High School. He worked as a maintenance man for Graybill Real Estate in Newark.

Edward was an avid hunter and loved to fish, but his passion was taking anything with a motor not running and bringing it back to life.His actions were always kind and with a generous heart, anxious to please anyone in need with nothing in return expected.

He is survived by his sisters Mary Fieno, Connie (Clark) Gillett and Suzanne (David) Wild Sr; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his girlfriend Jeannie Gates; a brother Dennis Adams; a nephew Brantley Donham