September 23rd 2020, Wednesday
Adams, George R.

by WayneTimes.com
September 23, 2020

WOLCOTT: Age 81, passed away after a brief battle with cancer at home surrounded by his loving family on September 23, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife, Bonnie on April 22nd of this year; son, Dennis; grandson, Brantly.  George is survived by his daughters, Mary Fieno, Connie (Clark) Gillett and Suzanne (David) Wild; son, Edward; daughter in law, Debra; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and special friend, Burt Huntington. George loved tinkering with small engines and old tractors. He also loved traveling with Burt delivering cows all over New York State. Friends and family are invited to call 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 for both George and Bonnie. Private interment in Glenside Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com          

Local Weather

