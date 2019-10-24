Adams, Harold George

NEWARK: Harold G. Adams, 67 passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital. Family will greet friends at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, on Sunday (Oct. 27) from 1 – 4 pm. Harold’s funeral service will be Monday (Oct. 28) at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps. Harold was born the son of the late Albert and Edith (Davis) Adams on Saturday, November 17, 1951 in Clifton Springs. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1970 – 1974. Harold loved to build and work his hands, he owned his own construction company, Adams Construction for over 31 years. Later Harold and Faye owned and operated the Bargain Barn in Lyons. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and loved talking to people. Harold will be remembered by his son, Dana (Lynn) Adams; daughter, Jennifer Adams; granddaughter, Aubrey Adams; girlfriend of 21 years, Faye Jones; brothers David (Anne) Adams, James Adams; sisters Suzanne Williams and Linda (Allen) Krzywkowski; several nieces and nephews; mother to his children, Sandra Habberfield. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com