SODUS: Age 77, passed away suddenly on November 4th, 2019. John was born in Rochester, NY in 1942. He worked the Killarney Farm in Sodus, NY for over 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Martha Dirksen; son, John; daughter, Courtney; three adoring grandchildren, Finn, Arlo and Ridley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to a non-religious memorial service/gathering starting at 12:00pm and ending around 3:30pm Monday, December 9th at Brantling Ski Slopes, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sodus, NY 14551.