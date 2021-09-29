Adams, Leo A.

PALMYRA: Leo passed on September 24 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his parents, Franklyn Adams and Virginia Pentycofe, his sister Virginia, brothers Franklin and Maurice, son Gary and great grandson Lander Peters.

Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Main Adams; children, Debbie (Paul) Willson, Mary Crossway (Matt) and Mark (Dawn) Adams; grandchildren, Sarah(Rick) Peters, Joshua (Jessica) Willson, Jimmy and Alicia Crossway, Abigail and Zachary Adams; great grandchildren, Declan and Tyler Peters, Nash and Carli Jane Willson and Eli Kane; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leo retired as a Sheet Metal Mechanic, from Garlock in 1997 after 44 years. He loved spending time with family, fishing and boating at his camp on Cross Lake. Here he also enjoyed watching his 5 great grandchildren play, entertaining friends and spending time with his Garlock “family”. He also loved traveling to Gettysburg and Letchworth State Park.

Many thanks to the staff of the Sodus Nursing Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their love and care, a place he called home. He loved to help and made them laugh.

Family and friends may gather from 10 AM – 12 PM on Saturday (October 2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a memorial service for Leo will be held at 12 PM. Leo will privately be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Contributions in Leo’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or Sodus Nursing and Rehab Center, 6884 Maple Ave., Sodus, NY 14551. To leave an online condolence, please visit Leo’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.