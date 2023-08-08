PALMYRA: Adams, Paul David, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the age of 77. Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5pm on Monday, August 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A prayer service will follow calling at 5pm. Please consider donations in Paul’s memory to Cross Creek Church, 3700 NY-31, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Paul was born on February 19, 1946 in Canandaigua, New York the son of David C. and Betty Moon Adams. He had worked at Mobil Chemical in Macedon for many years and also enjoyed helping out on the Clark family farm in Rushville. Paul enjoyed working on cars and things around the house as well as helping his father with the family siding business.

Paul is predeceased by his parents David and Betty Adams; his wife Jackie Adams and a brother Robert Adams. He is survived by his daughters Noreena (Duane) Brown and Brenda Rainbow; sisters Carolyn Zagloba and Sandra Mills; brothers Carl (Lynn) Adams and Kevin Adams; grandchildren Hunter and Jake Brown and Robert, Kenny and Haylen Rainbow and good friends Ashley Clark and the Clark family.

