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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Adams, William “Bill”, Grizzly

June 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Wolcott: William “Bill” Adams, Grizzly, 94, of Wolcott, NY passed away peacefully, Tuesday June 23, 2026, at his daughters’ home in Laporte, Colorado. He was born in Butler, NY, July 24, 1931, son of the late William H. Adams, and Gladys Little Adams. He was a maintenance electrician for Xerox in Webster prior to his retirement. Along with being an avid hunter and fisherman his dedication to his family and friends was boundless. He spent many years volunteering at Camp Koinonia and Habitat for Humanity. As a veteran, was devoted to the Wolcott American Legion, post 881.

He is predeceased by his brother, Earl H. Adams and one great-great granddaughter, Annabeth.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Marylou Smith Adams, son, William R. of Newark, NY, Robin (Donna) Adams of Eagle Bridge, NY, Paul (Donna) Adams of Maine, Linda (John) Sawyers of Colorado, Judy (Larry) LaValley of Wolcott, NY, Ray Adams of North Rose, NY, 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined, with a burial to follow with military honors at Sampson Cemetery. For those who wish to make contributions in his name may do so to Habitat for Humanity or the American Legion, post 881. Arrangements will be in care of Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, NY. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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