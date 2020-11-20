Adriaansen, Carolyn M.

MARION: Entered into rest on November 18, 2020 in Clifton Springs, New York. She was born on May 14th, 1931 in Clifton Springs, New York, the daughter of John and Florence (LaGasse) Martin of Newark, New York. She was historian of the Town of Marion for 43 years, a member of the Second Reformed Church of Marion, and was very involved in numerous community events and activities. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Gordon, and by grandson, Jeffrey James Adriaansen. Survived by children: James, Susan (Paul) Devlin, Gregory, and Brian (Jill) Adriaansen. Grandchildren: Joshua ( Renee) Devlin, Jennifer (Edward) Almekinder, Justin (Rachel) Devlin, Craig and Derek Adriaansen. Great-grandchildren: Sierra Powers; Olivia, Jackson, and Harper Almekinder; Allison and Isaac Devlin. Siblings: Barbara (William) DeWandel, Nancy Smith, Linda Roeland, John (Shirley) Martin. Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday November 25th 12PM - 2PM at the Second Reformed Church Gym, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 2PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com