Adriaansen, James G. "Jim"

MARION/PAHRUMP: Jim, most currently of Pahrump Nevada passed away peacefully after a short illness on September 18, 2023, at age 69. Jim was born August 6,1954, in Newark, NY, the son of the late Gordon and Carolyn (Martin) Adriaansen. He retired from Xerox and was a member of the Red Caps Marching Band, including being the Director for many years.

He is predeceased by his son, Jeffrey James Adriaansen; and best friend, Jeffrey DeLyser. Survived by his sister, Susan (Paul) Devlin, and Brother’s, Brian (Jill), and Gregory Adriaansen. Niece, Jennifer (Edward) Almekinder; Nephew’s, Joshua (Renee), and Justin (Rachel) Devlin; Craig and Derek Adriaansen. Great niece’s & nephew’s and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no prior calling hours. Burial at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S.Goodman St., Rochester, NY

4620 or the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com