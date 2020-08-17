Powered by Dark Sky
August 17th 2020, Monday
×
Adriaansen, Rodney L.

by WayneTimes.com
August 17, 2020

MARION: Passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by his 

wife of 64 years, Helen (Ford); children, Pamela (Earl) McDonald, Kenneth (Donna) Adriaansen and Scott (Jennie) Adriaansen; sister, Eleanor (Harold) Schoonerman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Adriaansen; grandchildren, Peter, Bradley, Kali, Katy, Holly and Ashley; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a Marion Volunteer fireman, worked 13 years at Mobile Chemical in maintenance and retired from Marion Central School as a custodian. A special Thank You to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home, where he had excellent care. His committal will be on Friday, August 21 at 11AM at the Marion Cemetery followed by his funeral at 2PM at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion. Donations can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

