Adriaansen, Wayne D. 

MARION; Entered into rest on February 15, 2022, at the age of 38. He is predeceased by his Grandfather and Grandmother, Roderick and Shirley Adriaansen; Grandfather, Donald Goebert, and Grandfather, David Soudan. Survived by his Parents, Kevin and Michelle Adriaansen; Sister, Krystal Knataitis (Noah); very loved Niece and Nephew, Luella and Colin Knataitis; Grandmother, Sally Goebert; Grandfather, Gary Smith; his beloved cats, Sandman and Cali; Aunt Michele (Dan) Napoleon; Uncles Todd (Julie) Adriaansen, Craig(Debbie) Soudan, and Darren Soudan, and many special cousins and friends.

Wayne was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, loved spending time with his niece and nephew and hunting in the fall with his family and friends at camp. The last 2 years he spent delivering packages for UPS and truly loved what he did and the colleagues that surrounded him.

Friends and family are invited to call 4PM-8PM Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Second Reformed Church Gym, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 (The family has requested anyone is welcomed to wear Buffalo Bills attire at calling hours to honor Wayne) where the funeral service will be held 3:30PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 with a reception to follow at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/WayneAdriaansen Or text to PFFTribute1003 to 71777 or Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com