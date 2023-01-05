Ahern, Patrick Scott

MACEDON: Patrick Scott Ahern, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the age of 25. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Monday, January 9 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, LLC., 1040 NY-31, Macedon, NY 14502. In celebration of Patrick’s life, please wear Buffalo Bills attire. Private graveside services will be in Port Gibson Cemetery at a later date. Please consider memorials to Strong Memorial Hospital, Cardiac Care Unit, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642 or American Heart Association. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Patrick was born on December 4, 1997 in Rochester, NY the son of Andrew and Brenda DeRycke Ahern. An avid Bills fan, a dirt track enthusiast, a hospitality genius at both Mac’s Pizza Shack of Macedon and Mr. Coolee’s of Newark are a few things Patrick was known for. Patrick lit up any room with his bright smile and was well loved among family and friends, and friends who became family.

Our consolation is in knowing that Patrick is now reunited with his parents, by whom he was preceded in death, Andy Ahern and Brenda DeRycke Ahern. Patrick is survived by his paternal grandparents George and Jacqueline Rittberg of Palmyra, and his maternal grandmother Eileen DeRycke of Phelps; his siblings Bobbie Anne Abson, Jason Sampson, Brad (Tausha) Ahern, Ashlei (Daniel) Sinack; his girlfriend Courtney Nichols; 6 nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patrick experienced the loss of his parents at a young age, and the family would like to extend gratitude to all who supported and loved Patrick, notably the Wright/Hoyt family, Steve and Tyler MacNeal, and Dan and Lois Harris.