Aiken, Maxine Louise

NEWARK/PALMYRA: On Friday, September 18, 2020, Maxine Louise Aiken, cherished mother, adored grandmother and much-loved great grandmother passed away of natural causes. Maxine was born on February 4, 1933, as an only child to Floyd H. Adams and Elsie E. “Pollard” Adams in Grove City PA. She later married her high school sweetheart, John R. Aiken in 1951, and honeymooned in Niagara Falls. They had a 40 year marriage before John passed away in 1991. She spent many years supporting John as he worked at, and later managed, Agway business’s in many towns in NY and PA prior to settling in Palmyra NY. Maxine was also known to family as Mom, Grandma and GG. She loved her family with her whole heart and enjoyed spending time visiting, laughing and playing games with them all. She was avid reader of mystery stories, often completing a book, or two, in a single evening. She loved word search books in her later years, “to keep her mind sharp”. One activity was her favorite, playing (or should we say, winning) card games. She would always enjoy giving you a draw four card smiling all the while. She also thoroughly enjoyed traveling, whether it was going to visit one of her children who lived out of state or traveling with friends to sites such as Hawaii, England, Scotland and Ireland. She loved learning of the history of the places she visited. In her younger years she was an active member of the Methodist Church in Palmyra and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Palmyra. Maxine worked at Palmyra Macedon High School as a Librarian Aide for many years. Along with her husband, she raised 5 children; Richard B. Aiken (Tami Stukey) of Alexandria, VA, Judith A. Aiken (Steve Miller) of Lyons, NY; John M. Aiken (Renee’ Aiken) of Burlington, NJ, Kathleen L. Hausman (Michael Hausman) of Newark, NY and Wendy L. Brem (John Brem) of Penfield, NY. She had 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren who will forever hold the happy memories of spending time with Grandma, or GG, in their hearts. In accordance with Maxine’s nature, and in respect of her wishes, there will be a private graveside ceremony followed by a gathering of the family to celebrate her life and legacy. If you wish to honor her passing, we ask that you remain vigilant in staying healthy and safe. In lieu of flowers, we would ask you to give to a charity of your choice or to one of her favorite charities of the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.