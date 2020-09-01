Ake, Susan Joan “Sue”

ONTARIO/AVON PARK, FLORIDA: Susan passed away August 17, 2020 at the age of 53 in Sebring, FL, close to her home in Avon Park, after fighting a difficult, but short, 2 month battle with brain cancer. She is predeceased by her parents Ronald and Joan Ocque. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gregory Ake; sons, Dale (Cristina) Ake, Kenneth Ake; Sisters, Holly (Danny) Santiago, Rosanne (Don) Schall; Brothers, Carl (Darlene) Ocque, Alan Ocque, Dean (Pamela) Ocque, many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. Sue grew up in Williamson, NY and attended school there. She lived the majority of her adult life in Ontario, NY until she moved to Avon Park, FL with her husband in 2016. Sue was a very caring wife, mother, sister and friend. She and her sister, Holly, were inseparable growing up. She enjoyed her pets, most recently her dog, Skyla, who was a major part of her life and her recent transition to Florida. Often you would find her reading, relaxing, taking golf cart rides, going to the local dog park with Skyla and spending time at home. She was employed by Wegmans in Webster, NY for 30 consecutive years where she had many caring friends and co-workers. After moving to Avon Park she acquired a position at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and accomplished a top Store Team Leader position in a short amount of time. She loved everyone at Ollie’s and considered them family. Family and friends are invited to gather between 10 and 11AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where a service of remembrance for Sue will take place at 11AM followed by her inurnment (everyone attending is asked to please wear their mask, and to adhere to social distancing for the safety of others). The family would like to sincerely thank the Advent Health Neurology ICU Staff in Tampa, Oaks At Avon in Avon Park, FL, and especially Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, FL for everything they did for Sue. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice, to help contribute to families going through similar times, to https://www.chaptershealth.org. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.