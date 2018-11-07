Ake, Zachary Thomas “Zach”

ONTARIO: It is with great sadness that the family of Zachary Thomas Ake announce his unexpected passing on Thursday November 1st, 2018. Zachary was born on Wednesday, October 19,1988 to loving parents Kenny and Laurie. He is survived by his 10 year old son Jaidyn Patrick; his mother Laurie Ake; his siblings Chad (Meghan), Courtney, Kendra and Brandon Ake; his grandmother Sharon Whitcomb; several Aunts, Uncle’s and cousins. He is predeceased by his Father, Kenny Ake; Grandparents Ronald and Andrea Ake and his Uncle Kevin Whitcomb. Zachary always had the love and support of his family. He loved unconditionally and his greatest joy was his son.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 4-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10:30AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy, in memory of Zach, may be directed to a Trust Fund that the family will be setting up soon for his son. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo or select a floral tribute, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.