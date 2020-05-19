Akins, Garry Emmry

NORTH ROSE: Age 81, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home with family in North Rose. Garry was born in Altmar, NY to Emmry and Freida (Mason) Akins on February 2, 1939. He went to high school at Altmar and graduated from there in 1957. He enlisted into the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1962 as an airplane mechanic. After the military he worked at various factories until he began his career at Xerox as a lab tech, where he stayed until he retired. He enjoyed woodworking and custom car restoration. Garry will be forever loved and missed by his loving wife, Jean (Millis) of North Rose, NY; children, Garry of Newark, NY, Ronald Forjone (Jessica) of Caroga Lake, NY, Lorri (Douglas) Keyton of Clyde, NY, Bill Horn (Holly) of Newark, NY, Christopher (April) of Waterloo, NY; grandchildren, Brock Forjone of Caroga Lake, NY, Kasandra (Matthew) Greene of Augusta, GA, Joshua Keyton of Clyde, NY, William and Alexis Horn of Newark, NY, Nick and Ethan Horn of Romulus, NY, Brittney, Austin, Adriana and Emmry Akins, Autumn, Ryli, and Olivia Millis from Waterloo, NY. Sister, Lynda (Blake) of Newark, NY, brothers, George of Canandaigua, NY, and Thomas of Clyde, NY. Nephews, Jason Akins, Kenneth Akins and Jerry Blake, and special friends and neighbors. Garry is preceded in death by his parents Emmry and Freida, sons, Kerry, Tom (Mandy), sisters, Phylis Akins, Elaine Dashnau, and Carolyn Akins-Lefflar. There will be no public services. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.