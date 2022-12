RED CREEK: Age 76, passed away on December 8th, 2022, at the Newark Manor Home suffering from a long illness.

Joe, known to his family and friends, was born on October 28th, 1946, to Joseph and Alice Albano. He resided in Red Creek, NY for most of his life.

He is predeceased by his parents and wife, Lynn. He is survived by his sister, Cindy Yuhas (Steve); three children, Thomas Albano, Kristen Wilbur (Matt), Brendan Albano; and six grandchildren, Alec, Angela, Isabella, Brendan, Haley and Hannah.

Per his request, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Homes, Wolcott, NY.

Joe will be deeply missed by his family and friends.