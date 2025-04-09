Albertson, Elizabeth "Beth" Bayless Featherly 

November 12, 1947 – April 1, 2025

Elizabeth "Beth" Bayless Featherly Albertson, 77, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2025. Born in Sodus, New York, on November 12, 1947, she was the daughter of Robert W. Bayless and Neva Bayless (Doyle).

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Bayless. She is survived by her mother, Neva Bayless; her devoted husband, David Albertson; her children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Beard, Peter (Kelly) Featherly, and Carolyn Featherly; and her beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Caleb, Steven, Shelby, Tyler, Jessie, and Michael. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Natalie and Alyra, as well as her siblings, Kathy (Bob) Bliek and Robert (Jean) Bayless, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whose lives she touched.

Beth’s passion for family was evident in every aspect of her life. She cherished her children and grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Beth’s love of gardening and crocheting brought beauty and warmth to her home. She created intricate pieces that will forever serve as cherished keepsakes. A lover of books, Beth, found escape in novels, which took her on adventures to distant places. Known for her hospitality, Beth often hosted family gatherings and celebrations that will be fondly remembered by all who attended. Cooking was a true passion, and her meals were a source of comfort and connection. She also enjoyed board games and card games, which brought laughter and camaraderie to her family and friends.

Beth’s caring spirit extended beyond her home and into her career as a public health nurse. She spent years working in her community, helping others with the same compassion and dedication that she brought to her family life. Her commitment to improving the health and well-being of those around her is a legacy that will continue to inspire.

Beth’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and her legacy will continue through the countless lives she touched. May her memory bring comfort and peace to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace, Beth. You will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) April 26, 2025 from 10am - 12pm followed by Beth’s memorial service at 12pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Her celebration of life will be held at 1pm at Konstantinou’s, 2030 New York 104, Ontario NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Beth to: Pines of Peace at pinesofpeace.org/donate

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.