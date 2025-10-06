Albertson, Kathleen M. (Hensler)

April 6, 1942 - September 29, 2025

MARION: Kathleen M. Albertson passed away at The Friendly Home on September 29,2025 at the age of 83. Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Max (2020) of 36 years; her brothers, Richard Hensler (2020) and Gerald Hensler (2012). Kathy is survived by her special nieces and nephews, Timothy, Carol, Christine, Tracy, Jacob, and Melinda and their families. Kathy is also survived by Max’s children, their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and many other special friends and family.

Kathy was born in Rochester to Bernard and Mary Hensler. She grew up in Irondequoit and attended St. Thomas the Apostle School, Nazareth Academy High School, and D’Youville College. She was a social worker for the Webster Central School for 26 years, retiring in 1996. Kathy enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.

Contributions can be made in memory of Kathy to The Friendly Home, 3156 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14618 or Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. A Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com