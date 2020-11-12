Powered by Dark Sky
November 12th 2020, Thursday
Albertson, Max

by WayneTimes.com
November 12, 2020

MARION/PALMYRA: Entered into rest on November 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Max is survived by his loving family: wife of 36 years, Kathleen; daughters, Ann Luise (Andy) Steensma of Palmyra, Lucinda (Chris) Hadlock; of Carthage NC 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sister, Anni Irmer; of FL. Max enjoyed farming on his land and spent his free time hunting, fishing and woodworking. He shared his passion with family and friends.  Max was a active member of the Mason Lodge #926 of Marion. Friends and Family are invited to call Saturday, November 14th 10AM-11AM at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 11AM immediately following calling hours.  Masks

and Social Distancing will be required.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Reformed Church of Marion. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

