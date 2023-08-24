Albrecht, Barbara

LYONS: Barbara Albrecht of Lyons, NY passed away at the age of 87 on August 20, 2023 at Clifton Hospital. Barbara was born March 10, 1936 in Lyons, to Eugene and Margaret (Hilfiker) Fox, where she also married her husband of 58 years, Howard Albrecht Sr.

Barbara loved playing cards, and could often be found playing a few hands of Euchre with her friends; she also enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, and watching mystery movies. She was an avid cook, and there was seldom a time that she wasn’t baking or canning her favorite recipes; visiting family and friends were often sent home with a tasty treat. Barbara was a caretaker at heart, and looked after many people over the years, both young and old.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Howard Jr. (Lisa), Scott (Marianne), and Todd (Kelly); grandchildren, Tyler (Jill), Devan, Alexis, Hallie, and Sydney; along with many more family and friends who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard Sr.; daughters, Terri and Elizabeth; brothers, Bill, Karl, and Edward; and sister, Janet.

No services will be held per Barbara’s wishes. We ask that any donations made in her honor go to the Wayne County Humane Society, or Laurel House Comfort Care. Arrangements by the Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.legacy.com